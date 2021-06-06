Menu
Thomas C. Howard
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Howard, Thomas C.

March 3, 1950 - May 15, 2021

Thomas is survived by his wife, Deborah Howard; daughter, Chasity Howard; daughter, Nicole Howard; and son, Jacob Howard; brother, Ralph Howard (Becky); and brother, Steve Howard (Mary); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends.

A Graveside Service for Thomas will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
