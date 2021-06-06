Howard, Thomas C.March 3, 1950 - May 15, 2021Thomas is survived by his wife, Deborah Howard; daughter, Chasity Howard; daughter, Nicole Howard; and son, Jacob Howard; brother, Ralph Howard (Becky); and brother, Steve Howard (Mary); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends.A Graveside Service for Thomas will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest CemeteryWestlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St 402-556-2500