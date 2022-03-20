Menu
Thomas L. Johnson Sr.
Johnson, Thomas L. Sr.

October 24, 1942 - March 16, 2022

Omaha. Preceded by first wife, Edith; daughter, Debbie; and parents, Claude and Nellie. Survived by wife, Maria; sons, Tom Jr. (Sue), David (Lori), and Mike (Jennifer); daughters, Chris (Bruce) Plummer, and Betty (Tony); sister Helen Regan; brother Wayne; 26 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, March 23, at Victory Church, 6330 N. 56th St. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Victory Church.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Victory Church
6330 N. 56th St., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I extend my deepest sympathy to your entire family. I enjoyed working with Tom.
Pat Brey
Work
March 21, 2022
Our deepest condolences to all the Johnson family. Tom is now safe and sound with Jesus in heaven. Our prayers are with you all!
Terry and Lori Brooner
March 20, 2022
Tom was a great man to work with at OPS. Thoughts & prayers for the family.
Ann Lange
March 19, 2022
We are so sorry the family's huge loss. He is a tough act to follow but was a great influence on everyone's life that he touched. We will miss his quiet presence. Love you guys!
Cindy Garner and John Garner
March 19, 2022
So sorry for your loss Tom was a good man
Sirena Salazar
Friend
March 19, 2022
comadre lamento mucho la perdida de tom te amo
Sirena Salazar
Friend
March 19, 2022
