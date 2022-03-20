Johnson, Thomas L. Sr.
October 24, 1942 - March 16, 2022
Omaha. Preceded by first wife, Edith; daughter, Debbie; and parents, Claude and Nellie. Survived by wife, Maria; sons, Tom Jr. (Sue), David (Lori), and Mike (Jennifer); daughters, Chris (Bruce) Plummer, and Betty (Tony); sister Helen Regan; brother Wayne; 26 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, March 23, at Victory Church, 6330 N. 56th St. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Victory Church.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.