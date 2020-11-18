Wollen, Thomas L.
Age 84
Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by his wife, Valerie; children: Julie (Daniel) Stevens of Ord, NE; Jonathan (Julie) Wollen of Kingman, KS; Janet (John) Morgan of Coweta, OK; and Jennifer (John) Oliver of Waterloo, NE; 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Friday, November 20, from 5-8pm, at the funeral home. Private Family Funeral Service: Saturday, November 21, at 10:30am, available to the public by life stream (http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9711089/LTWebcast
) Interment: Elk City Cemetery. Memorials to Westside Church or Our Savior Baptist Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
.
Reichmuth Funeral Home
21901 W Maple Rd, Elkhorn, NE 68022 | (402) 289-2222
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.