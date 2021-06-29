Menu
Thomas Bockkum Lee
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Lee, Thomas Bockkum

December 25, 1931 - June 27, 2021

Survived by wife, Younwoo Lee; children: Ema Morlan (Bill), Hangsik Lee (Jieun), Hangkyung Baek (Injung); 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; godson, Joseph Choi.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 30th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 1st at 10am at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2617 S. 31st Street. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jun
30
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
2617 S. 31st Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
