Lee, Thomas Bockkum
December 25, 1931 - June 27, 2021
Survived by wife, Younwoo Lee; children: Ema Morlan (Bill), Hangsik Lee (Jieun), Hangkyung Baek (Injung); 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; godson, Joseph Choi.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 30th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 1st at 10am at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2617 S. 31st Street. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.