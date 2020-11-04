Price, Thomas M.
October 8, 1948 - November 1, 2020
Age 72. Preceded in death by parents, Ben Sr. and Ruth Price. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary: daughters: Melissa Price (Jason), Suzanne Waschkowski (Ron), Shelley Dennis (Scott); 8 grandchildren; sister, Barbara Iervolino (Jerry); brother, Benjamin Price Jr. (Yolanda). MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, November 6, at 10am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post 32. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to American Cancer Society
