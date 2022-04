Hello, I was hired by Dr. Mans and Mr. Walsh to work in the College of Arts and Sciences at Creighton over 20 years ago now. They took a chance on me because I was basically a secretary at the time in another office at Creighton. Dr. Mans was a good boss-caring, kind, funny, and...just let you do the work he knew you could do. He left that position as Dean a couple of years after hiring me so I only knew him for a short time. But I wanted to say he was a good man and always treated me well as an employee. That is the Creighton spirit. I remain grateful he hired me, because now I am an Assistant Director for Pre-Health Advising at Creighton, got my Master's at Creighton, and have been part of something meaningful for all these years, thanks to him and Mr. Walsh. My deepest sympathies to your whole family and you have my prayers for peace, comfort, and good memories to sustain you. God Bless, Linda Dunn

Linda Dunn December 17, 2020