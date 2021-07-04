McLaughlin, Thomas V. Sr. SFO
August 9, 1942 - June 30, 2021
Survived by loving wife of 57 years, Linda; children: Thomas V. Jr., Traci (Michael), Fr. Patrick, Chris (Laura); grandchildren: Nicole (Kristie), Andrea, Ryan, Emma, Erin, Jaxon, Kathryn, Ellie, Sadie; sisters: Patricia (Jerry), Eileen (Paul), Kathleen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: John H. and Anna L. McLaughlin; faithful dog "Duchess".
MEMORIAL MASS 11am, Tuesday, July 6 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd. VISITATION 5-7pm, Monday, July 5 with a ROSARY held at 7pm at Holy Name Catholic Church. Private Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Name St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.