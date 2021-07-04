I offer my deepest condolences to the McLaughlin family. Tom and I worked at World Insurance years ago. I shall always remember Tom as the person at work who could make me laugh so hard, I cried. He was the most comical, fun friend ever. Our friendship meant alot to me. May the Good Lord wrap his arms around you my friend. No more suffering. I will see you some day in Heaven. We will laugh again!

Ann Schlemmer Friend July 5, 2021