Thomas V. Sfo McLaughlin Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
McLaughlin, Thomas V. Sr. SFO

August 9, 1942 - June 30, 2021

Survived by loving wife of 57 years, Linda; children: Thomas V. Jr., Traci (Michael), Fr. Patrick, Chris (Laura); grandchildren: Nicole (Kristie), Andrea, Ryan, Emma, Erin, Jaxon, Kathryn, Ellie, Sadie; sisters: Patricia (Jerry), Eileen (Paul), Kathleen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: John H. and Anna L. McLaughlin; faithful dog "Duchess".

MEMORIAL MASS 11am, Tuesday, July 6 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd. VISITATION 5-7pm, Monday, July 5 with a ROSARY held at 7pm at Holy Name Catholic Church. Private Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Name St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NE
Jul
5
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Holy Name Catholic Church
NE
Jul
6
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Name Catholic Church
2901 Fontenelle Blvd., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a good, good guy! A devoted husband, father, friend and his faith. Almost 60 years of knowing you. Nothing but respect for you. I'll always remember his laugh. Just a good, good man and human being. Deepest sympathy to Linda and the family. You'll be well received in heaven.
Cathi Romero
Family
July 8, 2021
I offer my deepest condolences to the McLaughlin family. Tom and I worked at World Insurance years ago. I shall always remember Tom as the person at work who could make me laugh so hard, I cried. He was the most comical, fun friend ever. Our friendship meant alot to me. May the Good Lord wrap his arms around you my friend. No more suffering. I will see you some day in Heaven. We will laugh again!
Ann Schlemmer
Friend
July 5, 2021
One of the greatest men ever. We all know he is looking down on us. Well, if he isn't training all the dogs that I am sure have flocked to his side.
JJ Powell
July 5, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
Tom I am so sorry for your grief. For me there has been nothing worse than losing my parents. We will be at the visitation tonight.
Sandy Lopes
Family
July 5, 2021
