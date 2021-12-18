Menu
Thomas Dean Millsap
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Millsap, Thomas Dean

February 15, 1973 - December 15, 2021

Survived by wife, Christine; loving fur babies, Kiko, Biv and Tigger; mother, Crystal Emmert (Billyray); sisters, Pauline Stormy Sewell and Nikki Millsap; many loving family members and friends.

FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS: Monday, December 20th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Tuesday, December 21st, 1pm, at West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Stormy, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and your family. My Tommy Rest in Peace.
Angie Hanes
Friend
December 18, 2021
Chris, my sincere sympathy in the passing of your beloved husband, Tom. Tom put up a very long, brave, and valiant fight with you always at his side. My prayers for you in this sad time. Love, Aunt Donna
Donna Hubbard
Family
December 18, 2021
Chris I am so sorry to hear about Tom. I remember you guys dating years ago!! God will take great care of him. Prayers to you all
Kandi Jones
December 18, 2021
