Millsap, Thomas Dean



February 15, 1973 - December 15, 2021



Survived by wife, Christine; loving fur babies, Kiko, Biv and Tigger; mother, Crystal Emmert (Billyray); sisters, Pauline Stormy Sewell and Nikki Millsap; many loving family members and friends.



FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS: Monday, December 20th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Tuesday, December 21st, 1pm, at West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2021.