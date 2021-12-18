Survived by wife, Christine; loving fur babies, Kiko, Biv and Tigger; mother, Crystal Emmert (Billyray); sisters, Pauline Stormy Sewell and Nikki Millsap; many loving family members and friends.
FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS: Monday, December 20th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Tuesday, December 21st, 1pm, at West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2021.
Stormy, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and your family. My Tommy Rest in Peace.
Angie Hanes
December 18, 2021
Chris, my sincere sympathy in the passing of your beloved husband, Tom. Tom put up a very long, brave, and valiant fight with you always at his side. My prayers for you in this sad time. Love, Aunt Donna
Donna Hubbard
December 18, 2021
Chris I am so sorry to hear about Tom. I remember you guys dating years ago!! God will take great care of him. Prayers to you all