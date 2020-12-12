Menu
Thomas W. Olson
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Olson, Thomas W.

November 18, 1944 - December 8, 2020

Preceded in death by parents; 4 brothers; and 2 nephews. Survived by wife, Marilyn; and brother, Tally (Mary).

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, December 14th, 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with VISITATION starting at 9:30am. INURNMENT: Evergreen. Memorials may be directed to the family, or St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to you in the passing of Tom. I worked in my uncle's restaurant in the early 60's and be Tom washed dishes. Those were the "good ole days".
Barbara Forslund
February 25, 2021
RIP, Tom. From an old classmate- you were always so smart & a gentleman. Our sympathies to your family.
Kay Hoffman Wallis
December 13, 2020
So sorry Marilyn, my thoughts and prayers are with you
Wanda Fryer Muhs
December 13, 2020
JANICE GLADE
December 13, 2020
Marilyn So sorry to hear about Tom . He was such a great guy ! I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Bette Fink
December 12, 2020
Please accept our sympathy and prayers. Tom has been a great neighbor! Seems I just him in the grocery store not very long ago. Praying for you to find inner peace during this difficult time!
David and Joan Moore
December 12, 2020
