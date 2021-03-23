Thomas F. Reed of Gainesville, Ga., passed away at Lanier Village Estates, March 16, 2021, at the age of 84.
Tom was born on January 9, 1937 to the late Glenn and Gladys Reed of Lehigh, Iowa.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Linda.
Tom received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from The University of Iowa, his Masters Degree in Polymer Chemistry from The University of Akron, and his Doctorate in Polymer Science at The University of Akron. During his career in the rubber industry, he worked for B.F. Goodrich, Bell Laboratories, Gencorp, and Cabot, where he and his lovely bride developed a taste for world traveling.
After retiring, they traveled around the world by plane, cruise liner, train, and river boat. When staying put for any length of time, Tom enjoyed volunteering at the library, teaching computing skills, as well as running the sound for many productions at LVE.
In addition to Linda; Tom is survived by his sons, James (Rosemary) Reed of Akron, Ohio, and Michael (Veronica) Reed of North Andover, Mass.; and his grandsons, Trevor, William, John, and Daniel.
A private memorial service is being held on Saturday at LVE Chapel. Please share online condolences and memories with the family at: www.wardsfh.com.
Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas Freeman Reed.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.