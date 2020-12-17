Never known Tom to do anything illegal. Always very much excited to go fishing and hunting with him for most of my younger life. I was in my teens when I met him at the Benson Park Lagoon fishing. From then until I was around 25. we traveled to the four corners of Nebraska for on hunting trips for quail and pheasant hunting sometimes rabbits. The absolute best times at the drive-in movies throughout the 70s and 80s. one of my best friends and only friend for throughout many of those years.. God take you by his side..I I will always remember those great times... David M

David M. Friend December 11, 2021