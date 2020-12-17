I just heard of his Death, had not seen him in 20 years. He was a good friend and fishing and hunting buddy for many of the younger years. many memories... I will remember... You and your Dog Spook are free..
your good friend David...
David M.
January 16, 2022
Never known Tom to do anything illegal. Always very much excited to go fishing and hunting with him for most of my younger life. I was in my teens when I met him at the Benson Park Lagoon fishing. From then until I was around 25. we traveled to the four corners of Nebraska for on hunting trips for quail and pheasant hunting sometimes rabbits. The absolute best times at the drive-in movies throughout the 70s and 80s. one of my best friends and only friend for throughout many of those years.. God take you by his side..I I will always remember those great times... David M