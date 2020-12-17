Menu
Thomas A. Rudolfo
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Rudolfo, Thomas A.

November 9, 1956 - December 9, 2020

Preceded in death by mother, Frances Rudolfo.

Survived by a cousin and many friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Friday, December 18, 2020, at Kremer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard's Catholic Church.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I just heard of his Death, had not seen him in 20 years. He was a good friend and fishing and hunting buddy for many of the younger years. many memories... I will remember... You and your Dog Spook are free.. your good friend David...
David M.
January 16, 2022
Never known Tom to do anything illegal. Always very much excited to go fishing and hunting with him for most of my younger life. I was in my teens when I met him at the Benson Park Lagoon fishing. From then until I was around 25. we traveled to the four corners of Nebraska for on hunting trips for quail and pheasant hunting sometimes rabbits. The absolute best times at the drive-in movies throughout the 70s and 80s. one of my best friends and only friend for throughout many of those years.. God take you by his side..I I will always remember those great times... David M
David M.
Friend
December 11, 2021
