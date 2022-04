Ryan, Thomas Joseph, Jr.November 25, 1926 - September 19, 2021Thomas Joseph Ryan Jr. born November 25, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN. Died September 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Formerly of Dallas, TX. Survived by children, Kathy (Dan) Sullivan, Omaha, NE, Anne (Jack) Gauer, Billings, MT, Jim Ryan, Omaha, NE, Julie (Rob) Ryan-Silva, Silver Spring, MD, Jill Martin, Flower Mound, TX, Jolene Ryan, Albuquerque, NM, Thomas (Jennifer) Ryan, Pembroke, NH; grandchildren, Danny, Eileen (Dave Cormier), John and Bob Sullivan, Jon and Shannon Gauer, Isabel and Bobby Ryan-Silva, Jacob Martin, Jennifer (Luke) Johnson and Elizabeth Martin, Kaitlyn and Madison Homolka and Bryan Wilson, Hunter, Connor and Alexis Ryan.A Private Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN, is planned at a later date. Read more about Tom's life at www.johnagentleman.com . Memorials may be sent to New Cassel Retirement Center Foundation, Omaha, NE.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com