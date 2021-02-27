Ryan, Thomas Francis
November 28, 1949 - February 20, 2021
Thomas Francis Ryan, age 71, passed away on February 20th. He is survived by wife, Lavonne J. Ryan; sons, Sean T. Ryan (Erin) and Richard J. Dorfmeyer (Jennifer); daughter, Shannon M. Stamper (David); grandchildren: Quillan Stamper and Cole and Bailey Dorfmeyer; sister, Mary Gibilisco.
VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Monday, March 1st from 9:30am-10:30 am at St. Wenceslaus Church Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30 am. Graveside Service: Monday, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503.
To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.