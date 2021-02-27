Menu
Thomas Francis Ryan
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Ryan, Thomas Francis

November 28, 1949 - February 20, 2021

Thomas Francis Ryan, age 71, passed away on February 20th. He is survived by wife, Lavonne J. Ryan; sons, Sean T. Ryan (Erin) and Richard J. Dorfmeyer (Jennifer); daughter, Shannon M. Stamper (David); grandchildren: Quillan Stamper and Cole and Bailey Dorfmeyer; sister, Mary Gibilisco.

VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Monday, March 1st from 9:30am-10:30 am at St. Wenceslaus Church Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30 am. Graveside Service: Monday, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503.

To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Church Catholic Church
15353 Pacific, NE
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Church Catholic Church
15353 Pacific, NE
Mar
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
We were both so sorry to hear about Tom. We got back to being teenagers. So many memories, so much fun back then. Sending love and prayers to the family.
Bill & Connie Golden
February 27, 2021
