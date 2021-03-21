Menu
Thomas R. Schroeder
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Schroeder, Thomas R.

July 6, 1957 - March 17, 2021

Age 63. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Nancy Schroeder. Survived by wife, Leianna Sue Schroeder; daughter, Dana (Steve) Kulisek; brothers, Mike (Colleen), David (Loree), and Timothy Schroeder; sister, Sue Sheely; many nieces and nephews.

Private Family Services.

Memorials to American Lung Association.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
