Schroeder, Thomas R.
July 6, 1957 - March 17, 2021
Age 63. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Nancy Schroeder. Survived by wife, Leianna Sue Schroeder; daughter, Dana (Steve) Kulisek; brothers, Mike (Colleen), David (Loree), and Timothy Schroeder; sister, Sue Sheely; many nieces and nephews.
Private Family Services.
Memorials to American Lung Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.