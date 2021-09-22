Menu
Thomas Schuchart
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Schuchart, Thomas

August 4, 1941 - September 18, 2021

Sergeant Major Retired Army: Survived by wife Lynn (Lovidove), beloved and proud father of Daniel (son), sisters Nancy Falke and Kathleen Conry; and many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post #374 or to The Humane Society.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd, Omaha
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Tom will be in our hearts forever.
Patty and David
Friend
October 13, 2021
Patty and David
October 13, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 22, 2021
