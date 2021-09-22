Schuchart, Thomas
August 4, 1941 - September 18, 2021
Sergeant Major Retired Army: Survived by wife Lynn (Lovidove), beloved and proud father of Daniel (son), sisters Nancy Falke and Kathleen Conry; and many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post #374 or to The Humane Society.
