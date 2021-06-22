Snodgrass, Thomas J.April 16, 1939 - June 19, 2021Tom lived an amazing life. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pam; children, Gerald (Kellie) Snodgrass, Dan (Anne) Determan, Theresa (Allen) Schipper, Tom (Erin) Determan, Tammy (Jason) Mateljan, and Sherry (Jason) Craft; 12 grandchildren, his large extended family and many dear friends. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lucille Snodgrass; siblings, Patricia Glaser, Mary Harris and Clarence Snodgrass, Jr., wife, Marilyn Snodgrass and infant son, Jeffrey.MEMORIAL MASS OF CHIRSTIAN BURIAL Friday, 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. VISITATION with the family begins Thursday, after 5pm at the Pacific Street Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Josie Harper Hospice House or the Nebraska Humane Society.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & CrematoryPacific Street Chapel14151 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68154402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com