Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. Snodgrass
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Snodgrass, Thomas J.

April 16, 1939 - June 19, 2021

Tom lived an amazing life. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pam; children, Gerald (Kellie) Snodgrass, Dan (Anne) Determan, Theresa (Allen) Schipper, Tom (Erin) Determan, Tammy (Jason) Mateljan, and Sherry (Jason) Craft; 12 grandchildren, his large extended family and many dear friends. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lucille Snodgrass; siblings, Patricia Glaser, Mary Harris and Clarence Snodgrass, Jr., wife, Marilyn Snodgrass and infant son, Jeffrey.

MEMORIAL MASS OF CHIRSTIAN BURIAL Friday, 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. VISITATION with the family begins Thursday, after 5pm at the Pacific Street Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Josie Harper Hospice House or the Nebraska Humane Society.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68154

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
24
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Susan Morgester
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results