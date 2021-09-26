Rest In Peace Mr Stevens . You were a Very Kind and Caring Man. I still see the Station wagon full of Kids heading down 34 St!! You never turned any of us down for a ride to any of our School Activities!! I was always proud to say I babysat the first Seven Boys!! Many memories of You and Your family! Hugs & Prayers for You All!! Cathy Penner McNeil

Cathy Penner McNeil Friend September 27, 2021