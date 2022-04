Thurmond, Thomas G.



April 10, 1959 - April 15, 2022



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Bethlehem House.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL



1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2022.