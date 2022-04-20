Menu
Thomas G. Thurmond
Thurmond, Thomas G.

April 10, 1959 - April 15, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Robert N., Jr and Mary Jo Thurmond; brother, Robert N. Thurmond, III; niece, Colleen Craig; and great-nephew, Jon Newcomer. Survived by siblings, Dr. John W. (Nancy) Thurmond, Mary Jo (Matt) Letter, Ann Marie Thurmond, Michele O'Keefe, and William (Sue) Thurmond; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to Bethlehem House.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.
