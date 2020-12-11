Tobias, Thomas Sr.Thomas Tobias, Sr., age 77, of Papillion, NE., formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away December 8, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in Omaha. Thomas was born in Council Bluffs on July 23, 1943, to the late Florentino "Tony" and Jacqueline J. (Sausedo) Tobias, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Tom proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. His working career was with the Council Bluffs Postal Service, and later as a Customer Service Rep. for Hertz Rental Cars. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Timothy and Thomas, Jr.; great grandson, Garrison. Survivors include his five daughters, and wife of 30 years Caridad Tobias; Shirley (Dave) Roze, of LaVista, NE., and their children, Christine and Cecilio Ariza, Amanda and Nelson Griffy, Dave Roze and Audie Bahr; Jo (Brad) Wilson, of Missouri Valley, IA., and their child Jim and Laura Pierson; Michelle (Wayne, Jr.) Kier, of Vancouver, WA., and their children Jessica, Brianna, Blaine, Brett, Erik and Brant; Terri Lynn (Bill) Kellogg, of Council Bluffs, and their daughter Alyssa; Anne Marie (Vincent, Sr.) Pitre, and their children Aarilinn, Vincent, Jr., and Myaela; great-grandchildren, Cecilio, Jr, Mia, Dominique, Omar, Jr., Joselynn, Elizabeth, and Jameslynn; sisters, Virginia Coon and Juanita Ball.VISITATION: with the family Sunday 2-4pm FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 10:30am, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. INTERMENT: St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com