Tracy, Thomas C.
February 4, 1932 - December 21, 2021
Age 89. Preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; son, Mike; parents, John and Willie Tracy; and brother, Jack. Survived by his children, Mary Tracy, John (Cindy) Tracy, and Cathy (Mike) Popp; grandchildren, Brian (Joey) Parsons, Michelle Parsons, Kevin Parsons, David (Ally) Parsons, Laurie Popp, and Matt Popp; great-grandchildren, Grant, Blake, Ainsley, Jaxson; a host of other loving family and friends.
VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday, December 28, with ROSARY at 6:30pm, all at the Church. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday, December 29, at St. Philip Neri Church, 8200 N. 30th Street, Omaha. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to St. Philip Neri, or American Legion Post #1.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com
