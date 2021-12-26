Menu
Thomas C. Tracy
Tracy, Thomas C.

February 4, 1932 - December 21, 2021

Age 89. Preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; son, Mike; parents, John and Willie Tracy; and brother, Jack. Survived by his children, Mary Tracy, John (Cindy) Tracy, and Cathy (Mike) Popp; grandchildren, Brian (Joey) Parsons, Michelle Parsons, Kevin Parsons, David (Ally) Parsons, Laurie Popp, and Matt Popp; great-grandchildren, Grant, Blake, Ainsley, Jaxson; a host of other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday, December 28, with ROSARY at 6:30pm, all at the Church. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday, December 29, at St. Philip Neri Church, 8200 N. 30th Street, Omaha. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to St. Philip Neri, or American Legion Post #1.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless Tom's family in this time of sorrow. He was such a good person. Rest in Peace Tom. Deanne and Darrell Herweg
Deanne and Darrell Herweg
December 28, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Tom was one of the most kind hearted, nicest person I ever knew. I worked both with him and for him, and he was a wonderful person to work with.
Scott Ferguson
Work
December 27, 2021
