Vondra, Thomas Ray
October 25, 1941 - December 12, 2020
Thomas Ray Vondra, 79, resident of Las Vegas since 2019, and previously of Omaha and Waterloo, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. Thomas was born October 25, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska. He is the son of the late Stanley Celeste and the late Alyce P. Elizabeth Vondra. He was retired from Dental Supply Sales. Thomas was a musician, businessman, and avid outdoorsman, but above all, Thomas was a family man.
He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Vondra; children: Lisa Vondra, Christine (John) Anter, Thomas (Roxane) Vondra, Amy (Jon) Erickson, and Andrew Vondra; 12 grandchildren: Alissa (Brent) Fay, Nick (Abbey) Molek, Hannah Anter, Hailey Anter, John Thomas Anter, Alex Vondra, Tyler Vondra, Tori Hurt, Nolan Erickson, Gus Erickson, Cal Erickson, Chloe Vondra; and one great-grandchild, Bearon Fay.
VIEWING: Friday, December 18, 2020, from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W Maple Rd., with burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.