Thomas Ray Vondra
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Vondra, Thomas Ray

October 25, 1941 - December 12, 2020

Thomas Ray Vondra, 79, resident of Las Vegas since 2019, and previously of Omaha and Waterloo, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. Thomas was born October 25, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska. He is the son of the late Stanley Celeste and the late Alyce P. Elizabeth Vondra. He was retired from Dental Supply Sales. Thomas was a musician, businessman, and avid outdoorsman, but above all, Thomas was a family man.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Vondra; children: Lisa Vondra, Christine (John) Anter, Thomas (Roxane) Vondra, Amy (Jon) Erickson, and Andrew Vondra; 12 grandchildren: Alissa (Brent) Fay, Nick (Abbey) Molek, Hannah Anter, Hailey Anter, John Thomas Anter, Alex Vondra, Tyler Vondra, Tori Hurt, Nolan Erickson, Gus Erickson, Cal Erickson, Chloe Vondra; and one great-grandchild, Bearon Fay.

VIEWING: Friday, December 18, 2020, from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W Maple Rd., with burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
20500 W Maple Rd, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
So glad to have known Tom. A memory I have is from years ago Tom composing and playing piano. He was a loving husband to Mary, father and grandfather . The Vondra family so blessed for so many years.
Margie Friend
December 21, 2020
Mary, I'm sure your heart is broken at the loss of your dear Tom. I remember how devoted you were to one another during our time together at Ted E. Bear Hollow. You and your family are in my prayers.
Karen Galvin
December 20, 2020
Our heart goes out to your family. He was such a kind and caring person. Heart hugs to you all.
Janet and Marc Roberts
December 19, 2020
A wonderful man! Our prayers are with you.
John and Sharon Anderson
December 18, 2020
Mary, Deepest sympathy to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Bonnie Lammers
Bonnie Lammers
December 18, 2020
Mary White
December 18, 2020
Mary, so sorry to hear about Tom. May you find peace in knowing he is with our Savior!!
Judy Rosenthal
December 18, 2020
Gregory Shawhan
December 17, 2020
Gregory Shawhan
December 17, 2020
Mary and Family, Cousin Jan called tonight to say she had heard about Tom's death earlier today. We are so sorry. He put up a good fight. My (Carol's) first memories of Tom were when I was taking piano lessons from his Mom, he would come home from school and always stop to say hello to her as he was heading to the kitchen. This is such a hard time for all of you. Our prayers are with you.
Carol & Larry McChesney
December 17, 2020
Dear Mary, Crissie & family-I´m so very sorry for your loss. Sending love & prayers for peace.
Tracee (Kalba) Michel
December 17, 2020
The Vondra Family, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear husband and father, Tom. May God give all of you strength, courage, and peace in the coming days. May Tom rest in the arms of his dear Lord, and have eternal happiness in heaven.
Linda Jensen
December 17, 2020
Dearest Mary & family, Greg and I are so very sorry for your loss. Tom was an amazing man who we enjoyed spending time with. Much love to you all.
Greg & Lori Shawhan
December 17, 2020
Scott Karnish
December 17, 2020
Mary.. sorry to hear about Tom.. will miss you old friend.. here´s a owl face for old laughs...
Linda Stawniak
December 17, 2020
Mary, so sorry for the loss of your husband. Your friend from the Red hats years ago with Queen Mary Abboud. May he rest in peace.
Kathy Roy
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results