Mary and Family, Cousin Jan called tonight to say she had heard about Tom's death earlier today. We are so sorry. He put up a good fight. My (Carol's) first memories of Tom were when I was taking piano lessons from his Mom, he would come home from school and always stop to say hello to her as he was heading to the kitchen. This is such a hard time for all of you. Our prayers are with you.

Carol & Larry McChesney December 17, 2020