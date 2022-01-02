Martin, Thomasine Burke



January 1939 - December 21, 2021



Who loved adventure and goals in equal measure, tired of the adventure of illness and embarked on her ultimate life goal to be with the Lord she loved on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



She was born in Troy, NY in January of 1939 to Frank and Clarinda Burke. The fourth of five daughters (Mollie, Frankie, Paddy, Tommie and Billie), the "Burke Girls" are now reunited in Heaven... and if we are very quiet ... we can probably hear them.



A graduate of Catholic Central High School and proud alumna of Mildred Elly Secretarial School, our Thomasine embarked on a self driven journey to not only see the world, but organize it, love it into submission, and tie big bows on all the parts of it that stood still at Christmas time.



She was a quintessential Navy Wife and world class mother, inspiring her two daughters to live life boldly but within the parameters of the Baltimore Cathechism. Which may seem like competing interests, but she totally made it work. Like everything she did, she was the best kind of over the top as a parent. A daughter's hand in each hand, facing every move and challenge with a sense of excitement - never fear.



Over a bowl of rice krispies swimming in green milk (she hand dyed sugar according to the holidays), her youngest child suggested she might think about returning to the workforce. It was an idea she happily embraced going on to work for Hertz and in a full circle administrator moment, become an admissions director of Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School.



She met the love of her life, Dr Alfred J. Martin Jr., during history's most fortuitous check up, and she delighted in her new roles as step-mother, doctor's wife, law student's spouse and ultimately, citizen of Santa Fe. Together they traveled the world - Europe to Egypt - but always delighted in returning to their home in the high desert where she loved to entertain family and friends.



Here in Santa Fe, Tommie built an additional " found family" through her work helping establish Al's practice, at the Department of Health and at Del Corazon hospice. She truly loved her friends that she made there.



She said the Rosary the way some people listen to the radio or watch television - constantly. If you were asking her opinion (which you should never do unless you want the unvarnished truth) and her lips were moving, she was probably praying... and maybe not for you.



She loved " her people", bargain fashion, Navy and Notre Dame football, fancy hats and - most recently - the Caramel Brownie McFlurry. More than anything she loved Al.



When given the opportunity to offer advice, she parsed two nevers and an overarching theme. " Never miss an opportunity to do the right thing. Never miss the chance to tell the people you love that you love them. Love is not a finite concept."



She will be missed in her trademark footfall, delicious baked goods and fancy hats, but mostly as an ambassador of infinite love.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Alfred J. Martin Jr.; her daughters, Amy Solo (Brian), and Tracy Grady (David); step-children, Joe Martin (Karen), William Martin, and Dr. Amy Elizabeth Martin Galeo (Tony); the grandchildren who adored her, Burke, Marjorie, Jake (Allyson), Ginna, Ben, Clay, Gentry (Emily), Rebecca, Hailey, Claire and Dante; as well as the treasured friends who she regarded as family and loved so very very much. You know who you are.



Thomasine's FUNERAL MASS was held in Santa Fe, NM on December 29. ENTOMBMENT for Thomasine will take place on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at 11am at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, Thomasine requests a donation to her beloved Carmelite Sisters: Discalced Carmelites of Santa Fe, Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mt Carmel Rd, Santa Fe, NM, 87505



BERARDINELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOME



Santa Fe, NM 505-984-8600



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.