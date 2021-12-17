Menu
Tim H. Decker
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
Decker, Tim H.

Age 67, of Ashland, NE.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St., Gretna, NE 68028. VISITATION: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 5-8pm, at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Interment with Military Honors at Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials in care of the family for future designations.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

MARCY MORTUARY

104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | (402) 944-3343

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 W. Angus St., Gretna, NE
Good bye,peace to u
William Haswell
Other
December 21, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 17, 2021
