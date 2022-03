Decker, Tim H.Age 67, of Ashland, NE.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St., Gretna, NE 68028. VISITATION: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 5-8pm, at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Interment with Military Honors at Ashland Cemetery.Memorials in care of the family for future designations.Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.MARCY MORTUARY104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | (402) 944-3343