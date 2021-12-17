Decker, Tim H.
Age 67, of Ashland, NE.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St., Gretna, NE 68028. VISITATION: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 5-8pm, at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Interment with Military Honors at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials in care of the family for future designations.
