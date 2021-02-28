Roth, Tim SMSgt USAF (Ret)After a 14-year battle with cancer Tim decided he had enough. Beginning in 1971, his AF career included tours at Pease AFB, NH; Offutt AFB; White House Communications Agency, Washington DC; Offutt AFB; Kunsan, Korea; Loring AFB, ME; and yes, back to Offutt AFB again in 1985.He was the proud father of Steven Roth (Renae) of Colorado Springs; and Sarah Mlnarik (Joe) of Bellevue. He was the very proud grandad of Will and Wes Roth and Anna and Lauren Mlnarik. He and his wife Donna were married for 48 years and 10 months.Private Service, No flowers please. Memorials to St. Mary's School, 903 W. Mission or Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Rd, both Bellevue, NE 68005.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com