Tim . Roth
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Roth, Tim SMSgt USAF (Ret)

After a 14-year battle with cancer Tim decided he had enough. Beginning in 1971, his AF career included tours at Pease AFB, NH; Offutt AFB; White House Communications Agency, Washington DC; Offutt AFB; Kunsan, Korea; Loring AFB, ME; and yes, back to Offutt AFB again in 1985.

He was the proud father of Steven Roth (Renae) of Colorado Springs; and Sarah Mlnarik (Joe) of Bellevue. He was the very proud grandad of Will and Wes Roth and Anna and Lauren Mlnarik. He and his wife Donna were married for 48 years and 10 months.

Private Service, No flowers please. Memorials to St. Mary's School, 903 W. Mission or Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Rd, both Bellevue, NE 68005.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
May you rest in peace with God. You will always be missed Tim.
Randy Leister
Friend
February 22, 2022
Tim was a nice, friendly, low-key neighbor for many years. I didn't know him in the Air Force, but his second career working at a Saturn dealer had us often chatting about the cars we each brought home (either personally owned, or demonstrators). Rest in Peace.
Paul Schleck
March 10, 2021
May you rest in peace my friend.
Randy Leister
March 2, 2021
Tim was a wonderful friend who always had a smile on his face. I will so miss the numerous conversations I shared with him over the years. We shared stories about our families, our service in the Air Force. My heart goes out to Donna, Steven, Sarah, Will, Wes, Anna, and Lauren. May God bring peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Gene Gaspard
March 1, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
