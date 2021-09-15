Preceded in death by parents, James and Kathleen. Survived by, wife, Anya; daughter, Maya; brothers and sisters, Sean (Catherine), Kevin (Lucy), Malachi, Brian (Wendy), Sheila (Dennis), Matt (Zhannie).
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 17th, 10am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 S. 24th Street). Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials may be directed to the family.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
I did not know Tim, but he was taken too soon. May the Lord bless you all during this difficult time!
Joe Kennedy
September 28, 2021
Kevin and Family, so sorry for you lost. Prayers to you all from the crew at Worldwide Aircraft Recovery.
Donna-Lee Nattrass
September 16, 2021
Thinking of all of you as you start a new chapter in your lives without Tim. He never leaves you and will continue to live on in your memories that you were able to create. Please know I am thinking of your family.
Michele Whitcomb
September 15, 2021
Our sincere sympathies on Tim´s passing. Sending blessings of peace and a God´s love.