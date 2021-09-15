Furey, Timothy J. "Tim"



June 19, 1966 - September 12, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, James and Kathleen. Survived by, wife, Anya; daughter, Maya; brothers and sisters, Sean (Catherine), Kevin (Lucy), Malachi, Brian (Wendy), Sheila (Dennis), Matt (Zhannie).



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 17th, 10am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 S. 24th Street). Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.