Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy J. "Tim" Furey
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Furey, Timothy J. "Tim"

June 19, 1966 - September 12, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, James and Kathleen. Survived by, wife, Anya; daughter, Maya; brothers and sisters, Sean (Catherine), Kevin (Lucy), Malachi, Brian (Wendy), Sheila (Dennis), Matt (Zhannie).

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 17th, 10am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 S. 24th Street). Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2708 S. 24th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I did not know Tim, but he was taken too soon. May the Lord bless you all during this difficult time!
Joe Kennedy
September 28, 2021
Kevin and Family, so sorry for you lost. Prayers to you all from the crew at Worldwide Aircraft Recovery.
Donna-Lee Nattrass
September 16, 2021
Thinking of all of you as you start a new chapter in your lives without Tim. He never leaves you and will continue to live on in your memories that you were able to create. Please know I am thinking of your family.
Michele Whitcomb
Other
September 15, 2021
Our sincere sympathies on Tim´s passing. Sending blessings of peace and a God´s love.
Sheila and Michael Roche
Family
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results