Timothy Allen Harms
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South High School
Harms, Timothy Allen

May 26, 1955 - June 28, 2021

Timothy Allen Harms, age 66 of Mattoon, IL passed away at his residence on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Tim was born on May 26, 1955, in Portland, Oregon to the late Mervin and Doris (Krassig) Harms. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, was the youngest of six children and was a proud graduate of Omaha South High School. He married Karen Monson on June 18, 1977, in Omaha, Nebraska. They later divorced but shared five children: Matthew Harms of Fairview Heights, IL; Brianne Stinchfield (Jim) of Collinsville, IL; Lee Harms (Karen) of Mattoon, IL; Chad Harms (Sarah) of O'Fallon, IL; Daniel Harms (Kristen) of Fairview Heights, IL; seven grandchildren, Kameron, Korben, Karson, Colton, August, Elizabeth and Gordon; two brothers, Steve Harms (Patty) of Omaha, NE; Mike Harms of TX; one sister, Colleen May (John) of Omaha, NE; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and godchildren. Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Harms; one sister, Gay Nell Lewis; and one granddaughter, Eloise Harms.

Tim was a devoted employee of Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha, NE, with trains being a large part of his life for 38 years before his retirement in 2015. He was the ultimate Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan. He became a devoted Cincinnati Reds baseball fan during the Johnny Bench era. Tim would attend the College World Series in Omaha any chance he had.

Tim played baseball and softball much of his young adult life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Shiloh Eagles while located in O'Fallon, IL. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, gardening, tending to his tomatoes and tinkering in his garage. Above all, watching his grandkids play sports was his favorite pastime.

Tim was a doting father, always involved in all aspects of his children's lives. He was their biggest supporter and the loudest cheerleader at sporting events, graduations, and dance recitals. He coached many soccer and t-ball teams at St. Clare Catholic School in O'Fallon, IL and the O'Fallon Boosters Club. He constantly made them laugh with his quirks and unique sense of humor. He was a proud and adoring grandfather; his grandkids were his whole world.

Tim left a legacy of love and laughter and not taking life too seriously. He will be remembered for his heart of gold. He will be missed greatly, but his memory will live on through his loved ones.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 12pm, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O'Fallon, IL. VISITATION will be from 10am-12pm. A private burial will follow for immediate family. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 and Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O'Fallon are assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.wfh-ofallon.com to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Wolfersberger Funeral Home
102 West Washington Street, O, IL
Jul
6
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Wolfersberger Funeral Home
102 West Washington Street, O, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Tim and I had many good times working on the railroad on 3rd shift. He made the the night go by fast by telling jokes or talking about his grandkids. We went to garage sales too. He would call and we would talk for hours.... He will be missed greatly. Moe
MAURICE KOCHER
Work
July 6, 2021
Prayers to the family, so sorry for your loss . Hang on to all those special memories forever in your heart.
Paul and Brenda Niemaczek
Friend
July 5, 2021
Memories of red hair, sometimes naughty baby brother. Remember all the family times, CWS escapades, Nebraska football games and baseball stats. Go Reds head of my Cards Ha! Ha! Always bringing little gifts for kids and grankids and even treats for all the animals. Love and hugs from your Nebr family.
Colleen
Family
July 4, 2021
Steve and Patty, so sorry to hear about your loss
Keith Pick
July 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! I worked with Tim for 10 years at Union Pacific Railroad in St Louis MO. We sat across from each other every night and had plenty of laughs and I mean the good laughs that make your tummy hurt. I am going to miss my friend but I am so grateful and blessed to have known him. He was a dear friend and co-worker. To Tim's Children: Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow but looking back at memories will help comfort your tomorrows. With My Deepest Sympathy, Liz Long and Tim's Union Pacific Family
LIZ LONG
July 2, 2021
