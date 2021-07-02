I am so sorry for your loss! I worked with Tim for 10 years at Union Pacific Railroad in St Louis MO. We sat across from each other every night and had plenty of laughs and I mean the good laughs that make your tummy hurt. I am going to miss my friend but I am so grateful and blessed to have known him. He was a dear friend and co-worker. To Tim's Children: Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow but looking back at memories will help comfort your tomorrows. With My Deepest Sympathy, Liz Long and Tim's Union Pacific Family

LIZ LONG July 2, 2021