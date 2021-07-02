Harms, Timothy Allen
May 26, 1955 - June 28, 2021
Timothy Allen Harms, age 66 of Mattoon, IL passed away at his residence on Monday, June 28, 2021.
Tim was born on May 26, 1955, in Portland, Oregon to the late Mervin and Doris (Krassig) Harms. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, was the youngest of six children and was a proud graduate of Omaha South High School. He married Karen Monson on June 18, 1977, in Omaha, Nebraska. They later divorced but shared five children: Matthew Harms of Fairview Heights, IL; Brianne Stinchfield (Jim) of Collinsville, IL; Lee Harms (Karen) of Mattoon, IL; Chad Harms (Sarah) of O'Fallon, IL; Daniel Harms (Kristen) of Fairview Heights, IL; seven grandchildren, Kameron, Korben, Karson, Colton, August, Elizabeth and Gordon; two brothers, Steve Harms (Patty) of Omaha, NE; Mike Harms of TX; one sister, Colleen May (John) of Omaha, NE; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and godchildren. Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Harms; one sister, Gay Nell Lewis; and one granddaughter, Eloise Harms.
Tim was a devoted employee of Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha, NE, with trains being a large part of his life for 38 years before his retirement in 2015. He was the ultimate Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan. He became a devoted Cincinnati Reds baseball fan during the Johnny Bench era. Tim would attend the College World Series in Omaha any chance he had.
Tim played baseball and softball much of his young adult life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Shiloh Eagles while located in O'Fallon, IL. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, gardening, tending to his tomatoes and tinkering in his garage. Above all, watching his grandkids play sports was his favorite pastime.
Tim was a doting father, always involved in all aspects of his children's lives. He was their biggest supporter and the loudest cheerleader at sporting events, graduations, and dance recitals. He coached many soccer and t-ball teams at St. Clare Catholic School in O'Fallon, IL and the O'Fallon Boosters Club. He constantly made them laugh with his quirks and unique sense of humor. He was a proud and adoring grandfather; his grandkids were his whole world.
Tim left a legacy of love and laughter and not taking life too seriously. He will be remembered for his heart of gold. He will be missed greatly, but his memory will live on through his loved ones.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 12pm, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O'Fallon, IL. VISITATION will be from 10am-12pm. A private burial will follow for immediate family. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 and Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O'Fallon are assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com
or www.wfh-ofallon.com
to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home
1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938
(217) 234-8828 | www.mitchell-jerdan.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.