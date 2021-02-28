Hoins, Timothy D.April 24, 1968 - February 19, 2021Tim's main goal in life was to serve Jesus and encourage others to be brothers and sisters in Christ. He was baptized and confirmed in the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, NE which set him on the course of being a loyal, lifelong Presbyterian. A calling from the Lord ultimately led Tim to become an ordained Evangelical Presbyterian minister. His Christian passion radiated throughout his career path and many activities he enjoyed.Tim grew up in Fairfield, NE and graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1986. In 1991, he graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in Lincoln, NE. He married his wife, Kristy that same year. After having three sons, Tim was inspired to become a Boy Scout leader. He served as a Den Leader and Cubmaster for all of his sons.Tim enjoyed pheasant hunting with his dad growing up. He then shared that experience with his boys walking a field on many cool, damp Nebraska Fall mornings. He was a gun enthusiast. Range time with his sons or close friends was a favorite pastime.Being an active community member came from his servant's heart. He never missed an opportunity to coach his boy's various sports teams, work the Bennington High School concession stand, help build, assemble, and tear down multiple One Act Play sets, or assist with community fun runs or youth activities. Tim was an avid Dodgers Baseball fan and a diehard Husker Football supporter.Friendship was something Tim offered freely. His contagious smile and quirky sense of humor drew people to him. He was all too willing to chat up anyone who would listen about bad B movies, Star Wars, Star Trek, and superheroes.His closest friends were his everyday rock. He cherished the close-knit relationships he formed with coworkers and church people. His core group of friends supported him so lovingly in his faith journey towards becoming a pastor.All of Tim's life he felt the most accomplished when he was working and serving at church. When he received his Master of Divinity from Sioux Falls Seminary in Sioux Falls, SD in 2018, he was prepared to enter into fulltime pastoral ministry. While attending seminary, he worked as a Telecom Manager at West Corporation in Omaha, NE. He always kept strong ties to church life by serving as an elder, pulpit supply preacher, and small group leader. In December of 2020, Tim was ordained and installed as the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Hanford, CA. Though he was only able to serve as a recognized pastor for three brief months, his life's passion of loving the Lord and desperately wanting to lead others to Him leaves a lasting legacy for not only his current congregation but all those that were touched by Tim in his lifetime.Tim is survived by wife, Kristy; sons, Nicholas 27 (Erin), Connor 21, Joshua 19; parents, Robert and Peggy Hoins; sisters, Heidi Mortenson (Rob) and Heather Oestmann (Michael); in-laws, Doug and Judy Prokop; sisters-in-law, Stacey Wilson (Curt) and Kelly Crawford (Christopher); nieces and nehews, Grace Mortenson-Korth (Robby), Lucas Mortenson, Adam Mortenson, Trevor Oestmann, Victoria Oestmann, Isabelle Oestmann, William Oestmann, Alexandria Wilson-Willett(Brent) Daniel Wilson, Karli Crawford, Cameron Crawford; goddaughters, Laura Heller (Corbin) and Hannah Barks. Tim is preceded in death by daughter, Emily Kay; granddad, Robert L. Hoins; grandma, Maxine Hoins; grandpa, William Sessler; and grandma, Bethene Sessler.Tim dearly loved all the churches he served during his ministry: Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, NE, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Omaha, NE, Three Timbers Church in Bennington NE, United Church of Avoca in Avoca, IA, Bluffs Trinity Church in Fremont, NE, Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, NE and First Presbyterian Church Hanford in Hanford, CA.Tim loved and supported the mission of the Foodbank for the Heartland in Omaha, NE. Memorials in Tim's name can be made to Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J street, Omaha NE 68127. SERVICES 11am, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE 68116. VISITATION 5-7pm, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Burial to Follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152