Timothy J. Kemplin
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Kemplin, Timothy J.

October 26, 1956 - December 23, 2021

Council Bluffs, IA. Tim worked for Campbell Soup for 30 years; owned and operated Vintage Metric Customs, and was currently working at Hi-Tech Electronics Assemblies, Inc.

Preceded by parents, Warren E. and Virginia M. (Howland) Kemplin; and son, Vincent Kemplin in 1980.

Survived by his wife of 44 years, Cathy (DeWolf) Kemplin; daughter, Sonja (Ryan) Kemplin Loeffelholz all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Evelyn Mae and Orian Vincent; and brother, Warren (Nancy) Kemplin, Jr. of Rochester, MN.

VISITATION with the family Wednesday from 6-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel

545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy with your loss.
Timm Bryant
Other
December 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
December 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Tim was good people. God's speed, Tim. RIP
BARBARA HURNER SMITHSON
December 27, 2021
