Kemplin, Timothy J.



October 26, 1956 - December 23, 2021



Council Bluffs, IA. Tim worked for Campbell Soup for 30 years; owned and operated Vintage Metric Customs, and was currently working at Hi-Tech Electronics Assemblies, Inc.



Preceded by parents, Warren E. and Virginia M. (Howland) Kemplin; and son, Vincent Kemplin in 1980.



Survived by his wife of 44 years, Cathy (DeWolf) Kemplin; daughter, Sonja (Ryan) Kemplin Loeffelholz all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Evelyn Mae and Orian Vincent; and brother, Warren (Nancy) Kemplin, Jr. of Rochester, MN.



VISITATION with the family Wednesday from 6-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.