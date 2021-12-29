Minnig, Timothy "Tim the Painter"
July 31, 1952 - December 22, 2021
Received into God's Hands on December 22, 2021. Survived by wife, Marcia; son, Chris (Keonda); brother, Steven; granddogs, Chad and Bucky; and favorite cat, Audi; other family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 12Noon-1pm, with SERVICE at 1pm, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest. INURNMENT: Tuesday, January 4, at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.