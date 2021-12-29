Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy "Tim The Painter" Minnig
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Minnig, Timothy "Tim the Painter"

July 31, 1952 - December 22, 2021

Received into God's Hands on December 22, 2021. Survived by wife, Marcia; son, Chris (Keonda); brother, Steven; granddogs, Chad and Bucky; and favorite cat, Audi; other family and friends.

VISITATION: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 12Noon-1pm, with SERVICE at 1pm, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest. INURNMENT: Tuesday, January 4, at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jan
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jan
4
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 29, 2021
Tim was great friend and a great man and friend in the Lord. He sure will be missed by Marcia and family.
Pat Hofer
December 29, 2021
It was a sad day for all of Tim´s family. But heaven gained a Saint. I enjoyed our trips to New Orleans. It was a great spending time with Tim. He sure knew his painting and sure was great at his job. He always was a great man to talk.
Pat Hofer
Other
December 29, 2021
so sorry to hear the very sad news about Tim passing. Thoughts and Prayers for Marsha and family.
Ron and Cathy Rawlings
School
December 29, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results