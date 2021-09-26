Menu
Timothy Allen Tague
Tague, Timothy Allen

February 4, 1954 - September 21, 2021

Timothy Allen Tague's soul was set free Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Pennsylvania while on a fishing trip with long-time friends. He was the second of four children born to Earl and Adeline "Joy" Tague on February 4, 1954 in Omaha. Tim spent most of his life in Omaha until moving to the country with his wife in August of 2021.

He will be dearly missed and remembered always by his wife, Dolores; step-children; siblings; and a host of grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Tim was cremated per his wishes and a Private Burial will be held at a later date. His Celebration of Life will be held at his place, 20725 Van Dorn St., Eagle Nebraska on Saturday, October 2nd, at 10:30am (central time). The Celebration will be held outside, please dress accordingly. Lunch and drinks to follow. The family has requested planting a tree to honor Tim's memory. Personal condolences can be sent to Dolores Tague at PO Box 175, Eagle, NE 68347.

A full version of Tim's obituary can be read at www.reinselfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim Berntson
September 29, 2021
god i am going miss your face!
marcy rees
September 27, 2021
