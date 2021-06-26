Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tina M. Jenkins
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Jenkins, Tina M.

1958 - 2021

At 63, the loving and beautiful Ms. Tina Marie Jenkins of Omaha has joined her parents, Mr. Percy and Mrs. Dorothy Jenkins, and older sisters, Ms. Nora Newton and Dr. Carol Jackson, in heavenly rest. She is survived by her daughter, Destynie (Justin Michael) Sewell, J.D.; grandsons, Jeremiah and Gabriel; and a host of family and dear friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE for FULLY VACCINATED guests will be held on Wednesday 10am at Fort Street Church of Christ 5922 Fort St, Omaha, NE 68104, (402) 453-4649. Services will be livestreamed on the Fort Street Church of Christ's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Fort Street Church of Christ
5922 Fort St, Omaha, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We know, feel and realize a "Great Loss" with "Tina Jenkins´s "spiritual return" to Heaven. Our family has known "Tina", her mother, "father, Mrs. Dorothy and Mr. Percy Jenkins, respectively; and her sisters, "Nora" and "Carol (Henry) Jackson"-all of our entire lives. Like a "real sister", and more, She is one of the best examples as a "Compassionate Christian" and Loving "Sister in Christ" that I have ever known! During "Tina´s" earlier days, she was my mother´s (Dorothy J. Eure´s) "Dramatic and Wardrobe Assistant" for "The Afro-Academy of Dramatic Art´s, Inc.-Jr. Theatre". She was a great actress and performing artist. Tina played the iconic roles of such Black History heroines, and luminaries, as "Harriet Tubman", "Rosa Parks", and "Sojourner Truth". "Tina" would also dress up as a funny clown, with "magic balloon tricks" to provide fun, comfort, and caring to small kids and adults who were confined to hospitals and/or nursing homes. I could speak volumes about how great and humble a "Christian", that "Tina" was and still is,-("In The Lord").-We´ll just suffice it, now, to say, that "Tina" was a "Phenomenal Christian woman" on earth, as she is now in Heaven"! Amen ! -Her Brother in Christ, Harry S. Eure
Harry S Eure
Family
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Tina's passing, she was a patient of mine for many years and I had the pleasure of seeing her again a few months ago. She was always a delight to talk to and she was very proud of her daughter. I will always have fond memories of her, she was such a nice lady, heaven gained a wonderful person, God bless her and her family!
Keri Lazure
June 29, 2021
Andrea Hardesty
June 29, 2021
Tina had such a sweet and gentle spirit. Even her voice was soothing! She will definitely be missed! She is now rejoicing in heaven with her sisters and mother, they are finally all together again! Sending all my love ro the family....God Bless!!
Mia Will
Family
June 29, 2021
Tina, has been my sister and best friend for 35 years. So many good times and memories. David & I are praying for Destynie, Michael, Mica & Gabriel along with all other family members. Our daily conversations have been silenced only for a moment. Evelyn & David Mosley
Evelyn Mosley
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results