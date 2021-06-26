We know, feel and realize a "Great Loss" with "Tina Jenkins´s "spiritual return" to Heaven. Our family has known "Tina", her mother, "father, Mrs. Dorothy and Mr. Percy Jenkins, respectively; and her sisters, "Nora" and "Carol (Henry) Jackson"-all of our entire lives. Like a "real sister", and more, She is one of the best examples as a "Compassionate Christian" and Loving "Sister in Christ" that I have ever known! During "Tina´s" earlier days, she was my mother´s (Dorothy J. Eure´s) "Dramatic and Wardrobe Assistant" for "The Afro-Academy of Dramatic Art´s, Inc.-Jr. Theatre". She was a great actress and performing artist. Tina played the iconic roles of such Black History heroines, and luminaries, as "Harriet Tubman", "Rosa Parks", and "Sojourner Truth". "Tina" would also dress up as a funny clown, with "magic balloon tricks" to provide fun, comfort, and caring to small kids and adults who were confined to hospitals and/or nursing homes. I could speak volumes about how great and humble a "Christian", that "Tina" was and still is,-("In The Lord").-We´ll just suffice it, now, to say, that "Tina" was a "Phenomenal Christian woman" on earth, as she is now in Heaven"! Amen ! -Her Brother in Christ, Harry S. Eure

Harry S Eure Family June 30, 2021