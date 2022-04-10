Boos, Todd Douglas



April 2, 1960 - March 30, 2022



Todd Douglas Boos, age 61, died on March 30, 2022 at his home in Omaha. He was 1 of 6 children raised by Doug and Patti Boos in Council Bluffs, IA. Todd graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in the class of 1978. In his late teens, he wrangled rattlesnakes, which he sold to the Henry Doorly Zoo, to be milked for the making of anti-venom.



Todd was an avid reader with a collection of books that demonstrated his interest in understanding the world around him, and what it could be. His books will be donated to free book outlets in Omaha.



Todd began working for Steril Manufacturing in 1984. He was the Production Manager in their Funeral Tent Division. He was a master tent builder, known for the quality of his work. He was highly valued and respected by the people at Steril Manufacturing and their customers, and Todd held them in equally high regard.



Todd was an artist in metal and wood-working. He made fine, in-laid boxes, carvings, and sculptures. Todd was kind and decent. He was a quiet man with a great sense of humor. He was true to himself and lived life on his own terms.



Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Patti Boos; and his sister, Carrie Carrithers. He is survived by his sisters, Cyndi (Carrithers) Miller of Tucson, AZ, and Melissa (Boos) Kelly of Elkhart, IN; and brothers, Tom Carrithers of Murfreesboro, TN, and Mark Boos of Aromas, CA; and 9 nieces and nephews.



If you would like to make a donation in Todd's name, please consider your local hospice or pet rescue.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2022.