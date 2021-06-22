Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Dinges, Todd Joseph
July 15, 1963 - June 18, 2021
Todd Joseph Dinges, dearly loved spouse, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor to many, passed away at Nebraska Medicine Hospital on Friday, June 18th, 2021, at the age of 57.
Todd was born July 15th, 1963, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the 5th child of 7 to Rita and Ramon Dinges. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1981, during which time he became employed at The Office Store in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he gained the skills and tools as the basis to the beginning of his life-long career. Through Todd's self-motivation, devout dedication, ambition, and drive, he advanced to account executive, working for Corporate Express, currently known as Staples, sustaining multiple awards and recognitions for his exemplary performance.
In addition to his sentiment for work, Todd had many passions and hobbies. He had been active member of Ducks Unlimited, as he enjoyed goose and duck hunting, and participated in fundraisers in support of the foundation. If you ever saw him, spoke to him, or had been to his home, you would know what a big Iowa Hawkeye and Kansas City Chiefs fan he was. He attended and/or watched several Chiefs games in support of his team, with his family and friends, and not that there was any betting going on, but if there was, he was sure to pick them no matter the odds. If you didn't find Todd at a game, you might see him at a concert (especially Jimmy Buffett) as he had a love for music, not only listening to it, but writing, singing and playing the guitar. In his youth he would join his friends for a jam session at the Alibi on Sundays or at various establishments such as the Straight Inn, in Soldier, Iowa and would perform at weddings as well. To hear him sing his original, "Run Black Beauty Run," would stop you in your tracks.
The biggest part of Todd's heart and soul was his family, faith and community. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was happiest when around them. He loved his fur family too and had many dogs throughout his life that he had rescued, loved and cherished. Todd was the patriarch of our family and helped anyone and everyone in need, especially when no one else would, as he had the kindest and gentlest of spirits. Throughout his life, he unselfishly, unconditionally, and lovingly helped as many people as he could for the betterment of mankind. He was a humanitarian who advocated for the poor, abused and especially for the children. He donated his time to Childrens Square and sponsored Christmas at Gerdas Bakery for families in need, battered womens' shelters and multiple charitable organizations and donations. He led by example and gave and asked for nothing in return. He changed lives one person at a time. He was a difference maker. He never met a stranger and there wasn't a story he couldn't tell. When God created Todd they broke the mold.
To know Todd was to love him. When he walked in a room you knew it. He was a proud man, but a simple one who loved like no one else could. He always had a name for you whether it was honey, Meggers, Oz, Shad, Breezy, or Herbert. We had a name for him……. Amazing. We love you and we will miss you so very much. Until we meet again. Rest peacefully.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon C. and Rita E. (Tyrrell) Dinges.
Survivors include his spouse, Ann Wozny and their three children: Brandon Wozny, Meghann (Cole) Reller, and Austin Dinges; grandchildren: Jaxson Reller, Carter Reller, Madelinne Reller, all of Omaha, NE; six siblings: Terry (Judy) Dinges of La Jolla, CA; Renee Dinges, Becky (Merv) Disalvo, Tim (Donna) Dinges, all of Council Bluffs, IA; Shelly (Todd) Petersen, Papillion, NE; Toni Delanty, Council Bluffs, IA; ten nieces and nephews: Angie (Jamie) Eigner of San Pedro, CA; Joe (Nellie) Disalvo of Council Bluffs, IA; Breeanna (Matt) Feauto of Leawood, KS; Danielle (Cole) Gruber of Papillion, NE; Beth Delanty of Omaha, NE; Kayla Delanty of Council Bluffs, IA.
ROSARY RECITATION: Thursday, 6:15pm, followed by VISITATION with family until 8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, 10am, at St. Peter Catholic Church with a Celebration of Life luncheon following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. eeeiiieeyyyaareba…in Todds words.
The family will direct memorial contributions.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
Jun
24
Rosary
6:15p.m.
Jun
25
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
Such a sweet and very loving man. I'll see you on the other side Todd.
Shirley Griffeth
Friend
August 6, 2021
So sorry to read this, sincere condolences to entire family. Todd was such a good man. Rest in peace Dingo, you're home.
Greg Followell
July 15, 2021
I'm so sorry to read this. Rest in peace Dingo, you re home.
Greg Followell.
July 15, 2021
Seema and Kirti Trivedi
July 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your family is in our prayers.
Seema and Kirti Trivedi
July 6, 2021
Todd was such an amazing man. I knew him from teenage yrs just beginning at the office store to being an amazing salesman and always provided great service to his customers, who usually had become great friends with him also. Such an inspiration to see the positive side of life. Todd will be missed on this earth.
Marcy Hamsa
June 26, 2021
So many great memories that have carried me and will continue to bring a smile to my face. Oh the stir we made. I am blessed for the times we had. See you soon my friend
Ron Coenen
Friend
June 24, 2021
Austin and Family, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. My prayers are with you and I will be thinking of you. - Angie (classmate from Peru State)
Angie Rosenthal
June 24, 2021
Jackie (JD) and Dave DeWeerdt
June 23, 2021
The Petersen family
June 23, 2021
Very sorry yes he was such a great person.
Ed Greve
Friend
June 23, 2021
My sincere condolences to Todd´s family. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan (Stokes) Hall
Friend
June 23, 2021
Mr. C loved to tell about the memory of when Todd was a teenager and was so proud of his brown grocery bag of fireworks. He was out in the street in front of our homes when he lit a bottle rocket which went up in the air and came right back down landing in his brown bag setting off the whole bag of fireworks. I am sure Todd and Jim are up in Heaven still laughing about the "Remember when?".
Connie Cannon
Other
June 22, 2021
Shelly, we are so sorry for the loss to your family. George and Andrea
Andrea M Paxton
Other
June 22, 2021
Todd was president of the Country Club Hills Neighborhood Association for several years. He was a caring and hard working neighbor who often single handedly "got projects started" and opened his home to board members to organize people. He was very generous with his time and worked very hard for our neighborhood. We were so sorry to learn he had passed at such a young age. Our prayers will be with Ann and his family.
Frances and Martin Traynor
June 22, 2021
Say hey to Lance and Bobby for me brother. I'll see you all there.