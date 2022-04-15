Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Todd Wilson
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Wilson, Todd

June 21, 1945 - April 13, 2022

Age 76, of Plattsmouth. Todd is survived by his son, Mike (Dawn) Wilson of Plattsmouth; daughter, Michalle (Don) Hall of Lincoln; five grandchildren, two sisters, Dixie (Steve) Andersen of Bellevue, Renee (James) Titshaw of Newnan, GA; and sister-in-law, Peggy Wilson of Council Bluffs, IA.

VISITATION: Friday, April 15, 1-9pm, with family present 4-8pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, April 16, 10am, at the Plattsmouth Fire Station. Interment: Lewiston Cemetery, Murray. Memorials: Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
