Thompson, Tommie D.



December 1, 1945 - April 17, 2022



VISITATION: Monday, April 25th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Tuesday, April 26th at 10am at King of Kings Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to King of Kings Lutheran Church Foundation.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.