Tony Cavaleri Jr.
Cavaleri, Tony Jr.

July 14, 1922 - March 21, 2021

Tony was born in Omaha to Tony and Tina Cavaleri, Sr. After serving in the Army during WWII, he made his career at Coca Cola for over 30 years. He was also a professional trumpeter. He and his brother, Ross played music all over Omaha.

Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy; son, Dr. Michael Cavaleri; brother, Ross Cavaleri; sisters, Contina Sechser and Dorothy Fleming. Survived by significant other, Carol Warner; cousin, Josphine Lohmeier; nephews, Tony Sechser, Dusty Fleming, Jack and Don Cavaleri; niece, Connie; extended family and friends.

MEMORIAL MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10:30am, with VISITATION at 9:30am, at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Inurnment with military honors at Calvary.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
Mar
25
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
I´ll always remember Uncle Tony & Aunt Dorothy & Bruno when we would visit Omaha. Uncle Tony would always supply the drinks (Coca-Cola) for our dinners at Grandma & Grandpa Furey´s house. Uncle Tony was always kind & always made us feel welcome hanging out at his house playing with Bruno. May God bless and comfort all of the family & friends during this difficult time. A special Thank you to Carol for being there for him. Cherish the memories.
Jean Schlade
March 25, 2021
Tony was a good friend and FL neighbor for many years. He and Dottie lived next door in New Smyrna Beach. We shared the Wall Street Journal, which he enjoyed greatly, and something that I was able to continue for him after he returned to Omaha. Always a very kind gentleman. I will miss him greatly.
Robert Barber
March 25, 2021
