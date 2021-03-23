Cavaleri, Tony Jr.July 14, 1922 - March 21, 2021Tony was born in Omaha to Tony and Tina Cavaleri, Sr. After serving in the Army during WWII, he made his career at Coca Cola for over 30 years. He was also a professional trumpeter. He and his brother, Ross played music all over Omaha.Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy; son, Dr. Michael Cavaleri; brother, Ross Cavaleri; sisters, Contina Sechser and Dorothy Fleming. Survived by significant other, Carol Warner; cousin, Josphine Lohmeier; nephews, Tony Sechser, Dusty Fleming, Jack and Don Cavaleri; niece, Connie; extended family and friends.MEMORIAL MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10:30am, with VISITATION at 9:30am, at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Inurnment with military honors at Calvary.JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com