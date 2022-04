Minor, Tony A.September 23, 1974 - March 27, 2022Tony Minor, born in Omaha on September 23, 1974; entered into Rest in Omaha on March 27, 2022. Survived by parents, James and Marian Minor; daughter, Aaliah Schaefer; sister, Michelle Dorner; and brothers, Jim Minor and Ron Minor.VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Donations can be given to the Pitbull Rescue K9 Freekz -https://www.k9freekzdogrescue.org/. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com