Minor, Tony A.
September 23, 1974 - March 27, 2022
Tony Minor, born in Omaha on September 23, 1974; entered into Rest in Omaha on March 27, 2022. Survived by parents, James and Marian Minor; daughter, Aaliah Schaefer; sister, Michelle Dorner; and brothers, Jim Minor and Ron Minor.
VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Donations can be given to the Pitbull Rescue K9 Freekz -https://www.k9freekzdogrescue.org/. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2022.