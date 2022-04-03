Menu
Tony A. Minor
1974 - 2022
BORN
1974
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Minor, Tony A.

September 23, 1974 - March 27, 2022

Tony Minor, born in Omaha on September 23, 1974; entered into Rest in Omaha on March 27, 2022. Survived by parents, James and Marian Minor; daughter, Aaliah Schaefer; sister, Michelle Dorner; and brothers, Jim Minor and Ron Minor.

VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Donations can be given to the Pitbull Rescue K9 Freekz -https://www.k9freekzdogrescue.org/. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Apr
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
