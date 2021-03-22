Ciurej, Tracey M.



July 28, 1975 - March 19, 2021



Survived by husband Brian; son Gavin; daughter, Haley (Chelly); parents, Gene and Kathleen Alexander; brothers, Tyler (Stacy), and Terry (Tarah) Alexander; step-children, Beth (Jon), Karissa, and Tyler; 4 step-grandchildren; mother-in-law Marilyn; sister-in-law Kim (Rob); friend Jeannie; numerous other family and friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, March 24, after 5pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Funeral Home.



To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the Funeral Home website.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 22, 2021.