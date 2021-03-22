Menu
Tracey M. Ciurej
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Ciurej, Tracey M.

July 28, 1975 - March 19, 2021

Survived by husband Brian; son Gavin; daughter, Haley (Chelly); parents, Gene and Kathleen Alexander; brothers, Tyler (Stacy), and Terry (Tarah) Alexander; step-children, Beth (Jon), Karissa, and Tyler; 4 step-grandchildren; mother-in-law Marilyn; sister-in-law Kim (Rob); friend Jeannie; numerous other family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 24, after 5pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Funeral Home.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the Funeral Home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
24
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michael and Debbie Murphy
March 22, 2021
Bubba and Tony
March 22, 2021
Daddy's Little Girl has left us to be in a better place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Tracey, Dad Loves You Very Much.
Gene Alexander
March 22, 2021
