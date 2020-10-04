Reisis, Tracey Wayne



September 7, 1963 - October 1, 2020



Tracey Wayne Reisis, a lifelong resident of Carter Lake, IA, passed away on October 1, 2020 at the age of 57. Tracey was born on September 7, 1963 in Omaha, NE to parents Sharon and Janis John Reisis (deceased). He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1982. Tracey was a manager for over 30 years in the automobile and recreational vehicle parts departments.



Tracey is survived by his wife, Jeanie; uncle and aunt, Dick and Roxie Pickel; mother and father-in-law, Jean and Bernie Nobis; his children, John "JD" (Bridgette), Jordan (fiancée Mackenzie) and Jacob; siblings, Robin Conner (Tim), Todd Reisis (JoJo), Troy Reisis (Toni), and Kelly Sorensen (Jeff); Brother-in-Laws; Jerry Peters, Bob Peters (JoEl), Mike Peters; nieces and nephews, Jordan, Rachel, Peter, David; and great-nieces and nephews. He also gained many extended family members. He developed special relationships with Jeanie's cousins, Trisha and Aaron Ryland and their children.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE is scheduled for Tuesday October 6, at 11am at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a VISITATION during the hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tracey Reisis Memorial Fund on Facebook.



