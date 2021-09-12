Menu
Tracy S. Swalberg
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Swalberg, Tracy S.

October 18, 1962 - September 3, 2021

Bellevue, NE. She enjoyed little things in life, liked reading and going to movies. She lived for loving her family.

Preceded in death by husband Douglas Grant Swalberg; father Clair Sutton; and brother Daren Sutton.

Survived by sons, Quinn (Lyndsey), and Todd; granddaughter Braelynn; mother Eileen Sutton; sister, Cindy (Robert) Sedlak; many family and friends.

VISITATION is Friday, September 17, from 9:30-10:30am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. Family requests masks to be worn. Memorials to the family to be determined later.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. -

Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE

402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus St, Gretna, NE
Sep
17
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus St., Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
