Swalberg, Tracy S.



October 18, 1962 - September 3, 2021



Bellevue, NE. She enjoyed little things in life, liked reading and going to movies. She lived for loving her family.



Preceded in death by husband Douglas Grant Swalberg; father Clair Sutton; and brother Daren Sutton.



Survived by sons, Quinn (Lyndsey), and Todd; granddaughter Braelynn; mother Eileen Sutton; sister, Cindy (Robert) Sedlak; many family and friends.



VISITATION is Friday, September 17, from 9:30-10:30am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. Family requests masks to be worn. Memorials to the family to be determined later.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. -



Gretna Chapel



11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE



402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.