Bellevue, NE. She enjoyed little things in life, liked reading and going to movies. She lived for loving her family.
Preceded in death by husband Douglas Grant Swalberg; father Clair Sutton; and brother Daren Sutton.
Survived by sons, Quinn (Lyndsey), and Todd; granddaughter Braelynn; mother Eileen Sutton; sister, Cindy (Robert) Sedlak; many family and friends.
VISITATION is Friday, September 17, from 9:30-10:30am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. Family requests masks to be worn. Memorials to the family to be determined later.