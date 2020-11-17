Menu
Twyla R. Hunt
Hunt, Twyla R.

June 8, 1924 - November 14, 2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by husband, Thomas; daughter, Judith Sneed. Survived by son, Thomas (Sheryl); grandchildren, Rhonda, Nathan, Amanda, Courtney; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Herr; family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 10am, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to Immanuel-Fontenelle Home.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
