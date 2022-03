Williams, Vadie R.



January 12, 1957 - August 29, 2021



Vadie Williams of Omaha, Nebraska passed away on Aug 29, 2021. Survived by husband, Kinze Williams; sons, Daryel Stricklin, Derrick Stricklin; daughter, LaTanya Stricklin; stepdaughters: Jeanell Caisey, Sharon Anderson, Shinaye Finney, Zetrany Harris, and Berdine McClellan; stepson, Willie Brown; mother, Mae Liza Stricklin; brothers: John Henry (Thelma) Stricklin, Clarksville, TN; Tommy (Tina) Stricklin, Omaha, NE; John Wayne Stricklin, Los Angles, CA; Rafe (Ann) Stricklin, Memphis, TN; Marvin Stricklin, Omaha, NE; sisters, Elizabeth Coleman, Lakeville, MN; Vera Dungy, Omaha, NE; Gloria (Eugene) Daniels, Missouri City, TX; Jerlean Stricklin, Omaha, NE.



Preceded in death by father, John Willie Stricklin; sister, Lucille Thomas.



VISITATION: Friday, September 10, 2021, 6-8pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 3809 N 90th Street Omaha, NE.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, September 11, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 3809 N 90th Street, Omaha. Burial: Prospect Hill Cemetery following service.



Good Shepherd Funeral Home



3809 N. 90th St. Omaha, NE 68134 | gsfuneral.com | 402-505-9260



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.