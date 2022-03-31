Sterrett, Valerie Mae



Born into Heaven: March 25, 2022.



Survived by parents, Courtney Waugh and Ryan Sterrett; grandparents, Bill and Paula Sterrett; Tom and Renee Waugh; brothers, Gerald, Gene, and James.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 10am, at Bellevue Cemetery.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.