Valerie Mae Sterrett
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m.
Bellevue Cemetery
Send Flowers
Sterrett, Valerie Mae

Born into Heaven: March 25, 2022.

Survived by parents, Courtney Waugh and Ryan Sterrett; grandparents, Bill and Paula Sterrett; Tom and Renee Waugh; brothers, Gerald, Gene, and James.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 10am, at Bellevue Cemetery.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.