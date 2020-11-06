Grove, Vel
January 20, 1926 - November 2, 2020
Preceded in death by Amy his loving wife of 58 years and son John. Survived by sons Timothy (Colleen) and Paul (Karen); daughter in law Marilee; grandchildren Michael (Laura), Amy (Sas), Stephen (Jennifer), Thomas, Lindsay, Robert, Richard, Ryan and Megan; great grandchildren Sebastian and Olivia. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Vel lived a truly incredible life.
He grew up on a farm in south central Europe, but as a teenager was forced to take up arms against Nazi invaders in April, 1941. He was with his resistance unit fighting against the Germans until he contracted typhus in March 1944 and was left for dead. A German patrol picked him up, gave him some basic medical care, then shipped him to Germany to work in a Nazi labor camp. He was down to approximately 90 lbs when the camp was liberated by the US Army in May 1945. After the war, he joined the US Army and his health and weight quickly recovered. He emigrated to the US in August 1949 and lived in NYC for one year. A chance meeting at the Serbian Church in Manhattan with a Serbian businessman from Omaha led to his move to Nebraska in 1950 where he met his wife, raised three sons, had a long career and lived a very happy life. He was so proud of his family and especially his nine grandchildren. He was a man of strong faith and recently said that he was ready to go, at peace and very anxious to see his wife again who had passed away 10 years ago. He lived independently in his Elkhorn, Nebraska home and was still driving until February of this year. He then moved into the Elk Ridge Village care center where he lived very happily until his November 2nd passing. It was a recent fall resulting in a badly broken hip that ultimately caused his death. Thankfully, he didn't suffer very long. His family was very fortunate to have him as long as they did.
Memorials in Vel's name can be made to Christ Community Church in Omaha or the American Heart Association
No visitation. Private Family Service on Friday November 6th at 2:00 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home (www.westlawnhillcrest.com
).
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.