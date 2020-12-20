Chavez, Vera G.
April 22, 1920 - December 17, 2020
Age 100. Preceded in death by husband, Mike Chavez; parents, Gregory and Jovita; brothers; and sisters. Survived by son, Gabby Chavez; daughter, Marie Chavez; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at the Church. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for a charity of their choice
. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click on Vera's obit and Stream Service. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
