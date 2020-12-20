Menu
Vera G. Chavez
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Chavez, Vera G.

April 22, 1920 - December 17, 2020

Age 100. Preceded in death by husband, Mike Chavez; parents, Gregory and Jovita; brothers; and sisters. Survived by son, Gabby Chavez; daughter, Marie Chavez; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-great-nieces and nephews.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at the Church. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for a charity of their choice. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click on Vera's obit and Stream Service. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
NE
Dec
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
NE
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gabby. I am so sorry to hear about your mom. I am sending prayers for your family. Take care my friend.
Ken Kaluza
December 21, 2020
Gabby & Marie, my condolences to you and your family. My heart breaks for you two. Your Mother was an icon. God bless you all!
Brian Nelson
December 21, 2020
Gabby & Marie, thoughts & prayers to you guys!
Lou Ann Campbell
December 20, 2020
Ramona Hammer
December 20, 2020
