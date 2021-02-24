Nabity, Verla L.
Age 94
Of Wahoo. Survived by Nancy Hehnke (Larry Hagemeier) of Juniata, and Susan (Michael) Rarden of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Steven (Doris) Nabity of Gretna; David (Karen) Nabity of Sandy, UT; Gregory (Cindy) Nabity of Wahoo; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by son, Terry; son-in-law, Thomas Hehnke; twin great-grandsons, Justin and Jeremy Osentowski.
VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo with informal SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE at 5pm. INTERMENT: Saturday, 11:30am, Chapman Cemetery. Reception to follow at Chapman Community Center. Memorials will be directed to the piano restoration project at the Howard Hanson House in Wahoo. Leave messages for the family at prussnabity.com
PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME
911 N Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3128
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.