Verla L. Nabity
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Nabity, Verla L.

Age 94

Of Wahoo. Survived by Nancy Hehnke (Larry Hagemeier) of Juniata, and Susan (Michael) Rarden of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Steven (Doris) Nabity of Gretna; David (Karen) Nabity of Sandy, UT; Gregory (Cindy) Nabity of Wahoo; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by son, Terry; son-in-law, Thomas Hehnke; twin great-grandsons, Justin and Jeremy Osentowski.

VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo with informal SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE at 5pm. INTERMENT: Saturday, 11:30am, Chapman Cemetery. Reception to follow at Chapman Community Center. Memorials will be directed to the piano restoration project at the Howard Hanson House in Wahoo. Leave messages for the family at prussnabity.com.

PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME

911 N Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3128
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 N. Linden Street , P.O. Box 127, Wahoo, NE
Feb
26
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 N. Linden Street , P.O. Box 127, Wahoo, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our heartfelt sympathy to Steve & Doris and the entire family. May our thoughts and prayers of peace be with you. Blessings, Gene & Mary Roncka
Gene & Mary Roncka
February 26, 2021
Love, Betsy and Sarah
February 23, 2021
