Verna Palm
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Palm, Verna

January 6, 1919 - December 15, 2020

Age 101 of Plattsmouth, formerly of Omaha. Verna was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Bertha Groves; husband, Carl Palm; brothers, Edward, and twin-brother, Virgil, Dale; and sisters, Dorothy Busher, Ethel Blum, and Darlene Zimmerman.

Memorial Service at a later date. Final Resting Place: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials: The Nebraska Masonic Home.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
