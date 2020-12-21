Palm, Verna



January 6, 1919 - December 15, 2020



Age 101 of Plattsmouth, formerly of Omaha. Verna was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Bertha Groves; husband, Carl Palm; brothers, Edward, and twin-brother, Virgil, Dale; and sisters, Dorothy Busher, Ethel Blum, and Darlene Zimmerman.



Memorial Service at a later date. Final Resting Place: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials: The Nebraska Masonic Home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.