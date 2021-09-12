Age 82 of Phoenix, AZ. Born in Coleridge, NE Vern graduated from Coleridge High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Vern married Dorothy (Goff) Hansen on November 21, 1974, and lived in Omaha until 1991 before moving to Phoenix. Vern was a skilled carpenter. Survivors include his brother, Don Hansen and sister-in-law Linda Hansen of Coleridge, NE; son, Scott Hansen and daughter-in-law, Tammy Hansen of Phoenix; step-daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda Smith of Omaha, Dawn and Gordon Yontz of Phoenix, and Gail and Bob Krejci of Elkhorn, NE; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death: parents, Ivan and Dora Hansen; wife, Dorothy Hansen; and brother, Ken Hansen.
MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held on October 4, in Phoenix, AZ.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Hansen Family I worked with Vern back in the 70's at Porter Const. He was a very skilled carpenter and could do everything and what a character he was and just an all around good guy
Joe Vanderheiden
September 15, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace.