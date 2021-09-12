Hansen, Vernon W.



May 25, 1939 - August 27, 2021



Age 82 of Phoenix, AZ. Born in Coleridge, NE Vern graduated from Coleridge High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Vern married Dorothy (Goff) Hansen on November 21, 1974, and lived in Omaha until 1991 before moving to Phoenix. Vern was a skilled carpenter. Survivors include his brother, Don Hansen and sister-in-law Linda Hansen of Coleridge, NE; son, Scott Hansen and daughter-in-law, Tammy Hansen of Phoenix; step-daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda Smith of Omaha, Dawn and Gordon Yontz of Phoenix, and Gail and Bob Krejci of Elkhorn, NE; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death: parents, Ivan and Dora Hansen; wife, Dorothy Hansen; and brother, Ken Hansen.



MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held on October 4, in Phoenix, AZ.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.