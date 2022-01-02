Hasty, Vernon L.
April 9, 1940 - December 24, 2021
Longtime Holdrege businessman, Vernon L. Hasty, made his final journey on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19, at the VA Hospital in Omaha, NE. He was in the company of family, with his granddaughter, Paige at his side near the end. He was 81 years old.
Born on April 9, 1940, in his beloved town of Red Cloud, NE to Gilbert Wayne Hasty and his ever loving mother, Wilma (Killough) Hasty. Vern was a fierce competitor from the very beginning, learning to box as a kid with his brothers in their tiny apartment above the beer joint in Elm Creek, NE. Later, he boxed with the United States Army, while serving in Germany. He received his primary education from Elm Creek Public Schools. The family later moved to Kearney, NE, where he graduated from Kearney High School in 1958.
Following graduation, Vern enlisted in the United States Army on June 30, 1958. He was honorably discharged on January 9, 1961. In 1962, he was united in marriage to Pat Carey in Minden, NE and to this union four sons were born: Vernon, Michael "Duke", David, and Patrick.
Vern had a love for bowling from the age of 12, when he began setting bowling pins by hand. He was the manager of Hilltop Lanes in Kearney and in 1974 moved his family to Holdrege. He was able to lease Recreation Lanes and later purchased what was to become his ever proud, Hasty Lanes. He had a fantastically creative mind. Through the years, Vern and his family developed and operated several Holdrege businesses including Hasty Lanes, The Bald Spot, Breaktime Lounge, Wiener World, and Taste of Country.
On January 17, 1981, Vern was united in marriage to Marcia (Beaird) Hanson. As a couple, they traveled extensively. In 1987, they embarked on continuous trip across the United States, in honor of the fallen veterans. Vern rode his bike with the flag flying high and presented a flag to a veteran in each state, as he rode to Washington D.C., with Marcia following in their van. He was a true American Patriot and always had a deep respect for the military and American flag.
Vern was a devoted Nebraska football fan to the end. He greatly enjoyed exercising, spending time with his grandchildren, and attending their activities over the years. He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church; a proud and faithful member of the Martin-Horn American Legion Post #66; a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #3132 of Holdrege; and the Benevolent and Protectant Order Elks #2062.
Besides his parents, Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia on May 19, 2021; his sister, Paula Hasty; two sisters-in-law: Delores Hasty and Karol Frecks; and brother-in-law, Royce Larson.
Vern is survived by his sons: Vernon Hasty of Clearwater FL, Michael A. "Duke" Hasty and his wife Patti of Omaha, David Hasty, and Patrick Hasty, both of Oklahoma City, OK; three brothers: Duane Hasty of Kearney Ne, Larry Hasty and his wife Patty of Broomfield CO, and Mark Hasty and his wife Lori of Watkins, CO; five step-daughters: Cindy Hoxmeier and her husband John of Ft. Collins CO, Kristie Hedges of St. Thomas Virgin Islands, Mindy Sherwood of Phillipsburg KS, Kelly Perry and her husband Matt of Lawrence KS, and Angi McGinnes of Overland Park, KS; four sisters-in-law: Shirley Urbom and her husband Ron of Holdrege NE, Kathy Larson of Axtel NE, Brenda Splitler and her husband Monty of Kearney NE, and Julie Jordan and her husband Dan of Holdrege; one brother-in-law, Glen Frecks of Holdrege; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and a host of special friends including, Sunday Billiard buddies of 20 years: Larry Schukar, Rook Thorell, Jim Urbom, and Ron Urbom.
There will be no memorial book signing, visitation, or viewing the evening prior to the Service. The family has honored his wish for cremation.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:30am at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege NE, with Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart, Jr. officiating. A brief Inurnment will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, with Military Honors; and a luncheon will be held back at the Church. Vern's Service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622
).
A military memorial has been established in Vern's honor; and can kindly be sent to: Michael A. "Duke" Hasty, 2912 N 173rd Street, Omaha, NE 68116.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
